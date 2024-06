When: Fri. Jun 28, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:00 am CT Where: Pond 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Tomah VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Hey all you fishin' fanatics! The Tomah VA is reeling in all you Veterans for a fin-tastic day of fishing at the Tomah VA pond on Friday, June 28th. Don't miss out on this 'one day only' event! Just remember to bring your current Wisconsin Fishing license and we'll see you there!