La Crosse Veteran's Benefits Check-Ups When: Sat. Oct 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 11:30 am CT Where: Omni Center 255 Riders Club Road Onalaska, WI Get directions on Google Maps to Omni Center Cost: Free





La Crosse Veteran's and surrounding areas mark your calendars for the Veterans Benefits Check ups.

If you have ever served in the military come and see us to apply for VA Healthcare, if you have VA Healthcare and want to learn more about what VA has to offer come and see us. If you are a Veteran needing you flu shot, our team will be on hand. Check out the flyer to learn more.

