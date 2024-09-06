Tomah WI- Tomah VA and Monroe County Health Department Drive Thru Flu Clinic

When: Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm CT Where: Click link for flyer information 500 East Veterans Street Tomah, WI Cost: Free





Tomah VA and the Monroe County Health Department is joining us again for our Drive-Thru Flu Clinic! Open to the public. Bring your ID and insurance card.

When: October 3rd and 4th (Thursday & Friday)

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Enter Tomah VA Medical Center on 2nd Street and follow signs.

Don't wait - Vaccinate. Car wash not included.

