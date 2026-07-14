Homeless Veteran care

Care we provide at VA Tomah health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, mental health symptoms or transition from jail. Contact a VA Tomah Health care Homeless Veteran services staff member to get help with resources for food and shelter needs, including both transitional and permanent housing. Other services offered:

Job training, life skills development, and education

Resources to prevent homelessness

Access assistance to addiction and mental health treatment

Assistance accessing health care

Ongoing supportive services through case management

Veterans Justice Programs identify justice-involved Veterans and contact them through outreach, in order to facilitate access to VA services at the earliest possible point. Veterans Justice Programs accomplish this by building and maintaining partnerships between VA and key elements of the criminal justice system.

Programs are available Monday-Friday 8:00am - 4:30pm. The Tomah VAMC HUD-VASH programs cover the 50-mile radius around the Tomah VA main campus and the 50-mile radius around the Wausau Outpatient Clinic.