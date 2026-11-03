At Tomah VA Medical Center, we offer a wide array of mental health services at multiple convenient locations. Our outpatient MH clinics in Tomah, Wausau, La Crosse, Wisconsin Rapids, and Owen provide flexible options such as tele-video appointments for your convenience. Additionally, we offer integrated mental health services with primary care and a range of inpatient, residential, and intensive outpatient services at our Tomah campus.

Our dedicated interdisciplinary team includes psychiatrists, psychologists, mental health clinical pharmacy practitioners, psychiatric nurse practitioners and RNs, licensed professional counselors, licensed clinical social workers, vocational rehabilitation counselors, peer specialists, and other professionals, providing comprehensive consultation, evaluation, and treatment for all mental well-being concerns.



We provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for the full spectrum of issues impacting mental well-being. Services include:

Initial assessment, diagnosis, and treatment planning

Individual psychotherapy, including a range of specific evidence-based treatments for PTSD, insomnia, depression, and other conditions

Psychotherapy groups

Psychiatric medication management

Treatment for addiction disorders (both outpatient and residential)

Neuropsychological assessment and testing for learning, memory, or cognitive difficulties

Vocational rehabilitation and assistance, including residential transition-to-work programs in Tomah and La Crosse

Intensive case management and community support for Veterans with serious mental illness

Services and assistance for Veterans who are homeless

Transition and care management for returning Veterans Post 9/11 Military2VA

Do you need to connect with a Mental Health Care Coordinator?

Call 1-

Tomah location: extension 61761

Wausau location: extension 43461

Wisconsin Rapids location: extension 41370

Lacrosse location: extension 53161