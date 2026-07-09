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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Tomah health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Care we provide at VA Tomah health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
Darren

Darren Barnharst

Patient Advocate

VA Tomah health care

Phone:

Man smiling in blue shirt in front of American flag.

Lee Pingel

Patient Advocate

VA Tomah health care

Phone:

Woman with long brown hair wearing a red shirt smiling in front of an American flag.

Sarah Brueggen

Chief Experience Officer, Veteran Experience Coordinator, Minority Veteran Program Coordinator and Employee Engagement Coordinator

VA Tomah health care

Phone:

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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