Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Tomah health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
Darren Barnharst
Patient Advocate
VA Tomah health care
Phone:
Lee Pingel
Patient Advocate
VA Tomah health care
Phone:
Sarah Brueggen
Chief Experience Officer, Veteran Experience Coordinator, Minority Veteran Program Coordinator and Employee Engagement Coordinator
VA Tomah health care
Phone: