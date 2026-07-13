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Women Veterans Health Care

Tomah VA Medical Center supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. The Women Veteran Program Manager can help you get the services you need.

Theresa Burch LISW, CCM

Women Veteran Program Manager (WVPM)

VA Tomah health care

Phone:

Care we provide at Tomah VA Medical Center and clinics

  • Primary care
  • Menopausal and perimenopausal
  • Maternity care and postpartum support
  • Lifestyle wellness services
  • Cervical cancer screening (Pap & HPV testing)
  • Gender-specific care
  • Birth control and preconception counseling
  • Mental Health care and counseling
  • Chiropractic care
  • Community Care services
  • Peer Support

Women Veteran Call Center  

The Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) receives and responds to questions from women Veterans, their families, and caregivers across the nation about available VA services and resources. 

The phone number for the WVCC is 855-VA-WOMEN or

Women Veterans Call Center representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.  

The WVCC is staffed by knowledgeable VA employees who can provide information about benefits, eligibility, and services, including health care services for women Veterans. The call center staff is trained to answer questions and provide referrals to the appropriate people. 

 

Other resources

  • Find out more about the women's health services offered as part of VA benefits.

  • Learn about the mental and behavioral health services available at Tomah VA Medical Center.

  • Learn when to contact a patient advocate at Tomah VA Medical Center and how they can help.

  • If you're on active duty in the United States uniformed services, including active National Guard and Reserve, you may be eligible for benefits both during service and after separation or retirement. Find out which benefits you qualify for and when to apply

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