Women Veterans Health Care
Tomah VA Medical Center supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. The Women Veteran Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Theresa Burch LISW, CCM
Women Veteran Program Manager (WVPM)
VA Tomah health care
Phone:
Care we provide at Tomah VA Medical Center and clinics
- Primary care
- Menopausal and perimenopausal
- Maternity care and postpartum support
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Cervical cancer screening (Pap & HPV testing)
- Gender-specific care
- Birth control and preconception counseling
- Mental Health care and counseling
- Chiropractic care
- Community Care services
- Peer Support
Women Veteran Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) receives and responds to questions from women Veterans, their families, and caregivers across the nation about available VA services and resources.
The phone number for the WVCC is 855-VA-WOMEN or
Women Veterans Call Center representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.
The WVCC is staffed by knowledgeable VA employees who can provide information about benefits, eligibility, and services, including health care services for women Veterans. The call center staff is trained to answer questions and provide referrals to the appropriate people.