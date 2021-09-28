Women Veteran care
VA Tomah health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Clelia M. Taylor
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA Tomah health care
Phone: 608-372-3971, ext. 66375
Email: Clelia.Taylor@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Tomah health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services