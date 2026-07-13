Care we provide at Tomah VA Medical Center and clinics

Primary care

Menopausal and perimenopausal

Maternity care and postpartum support

Lifestyle wellness services

Cervical cancer screening (Pap & HPV testing)

Gender-specific care

Birth control and preconception counseling

Mental Health care and counseling

Chiropractic care

Community Care services

Peer Support

Women Veteran Call Center

The Women Veterans Call Center (WVCC) receives and responds to questions from women Veterans, their families, and caregivers across the nation about available VA services and resources.

The phone number for the WVCC is 855-VA-WOMEN or .

Women Veterans Call Center representatives are available Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, and Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET, excluding federal holidays.

The WVCC is staffed by knowledgeable VA employees who can provide information about benefits, eligibility, and services, including health care services for women Veterans. The call center staff is trained to answer questions and provide referrals to the appropriate people.