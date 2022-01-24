Campus map

Directions

From Madison/Milwaukee:

Travel on I-90/94. Follow I-94 towards Eau Claire and take exit 145 (Tomah Industrial). Turn right at the top of the exit onto Forbes Avenue. When you come to the T intersection, turn left onto Highway ET. The VA Medical Center is one mile down the road on your right.

From La Crosse:

Travel on I-90 toward Tomah and take exit 41. Turn left at the top of the exit and follow Highway 12 (Superior Avenue) north through town until you arrive at East Veterans Street (near the Wisconsin DMV station). Turn right on East Veterans Street. The VA Medical Center is a few blocks down on your left.

From Eau Claire/Minneapolis:

Travel on I-94 toward Tomah and take exit 143. Turn right at the end of the exit and follow Highway 12 (Superior Avenue) south to East Veterans Street. Turn left on East Veterans Street. The Medical Center is a few blocks down on your left.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Tomah VA Medical Center

500 East Veterans Street

Tomah, WI 54660

Intersection: East Veterans Street and 5th Street

Coordinates: 44°0'3.99"N 90°29'38.08"W