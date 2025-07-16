Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic
Our outpatient clinic provides primary care and specialty health services, audiology, mental health care, nutrition counseling, optometry (vision care), and more. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other health services we offer at our Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic.
Location and contact information
Address
Phone numbers
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA Tomah health care
Health services offered here
Audiology
Common conditions: tinnitus, vertigo, hearing loss, vestibular conditions
Appointments
Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you'll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Audiology Department
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our Audiology clinic provides diagnostic and rehabilitative services, VA compensation and pension examinations, and screening for employee hearing conservation. We offer a full range of audiology services like:
- Hearing and balance evaluations
- Selection, management, and repair of hearing aids and assistive listening device assessments
- Evaluation and treatment for auditory processing disorder
Intimate partner violence support
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
To help build relationship health & safety the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) offers:
-Assessment & consultation with routine screening, safety planning, training to VA staff, and consultation for providers.
-Education of the risks and impact on physical and mental health, awareness, and prevention resources. Intervention with case management, individual and group treatment, and/ or couples counseling.
-Care coordination through referrals for VA services, and/ or community resources.
-Strength at Home (SAH) is a trauma informed and evidence based group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.
-12 or 26 week program for Veterans
- 8 week program for couples
Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based trauma informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.
- 8 sessions Veteran led in collaboration with the provider
. Contact us for help with:
- emotional, physical or sexual violence, stalking, psychological aggression(including coercive acts) and threats of violence.
To learn more about Intimate partner violence support at Tomah VA Medical Center click here.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
- Psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and depression
- Marriage and relationship problems
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Anxiety, addictive behaviors, and personality disorders
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed. Closed
- Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat. Closed
- Sun. Closed
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Pharmacy
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our pharmacy provides you and other Veterans with convenient, efficient service to make it easy to get your medications and medical supplies. You can:
- Pick up new prescriptions in person
- Refill prescriptions online and by phone or mail
- Safely dispose of medicines
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of Family and Internal Medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in Family Medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Women's health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
Smoking and tobacco cessation
If you are trying to quit smoking or want to stop using tobacco, we can help you with support, resources and programs.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
You can quit smoking or chewing tobacco. Tobacco cessation services are available at the Tomah VA Medical Center main campus and all outpatient clinics. Our Tobacco Use Treatment Lead Clinician is Amanda Roberge, MSW, LCSW. Counseling is available by phone or VA Video-Connect with VA Video-Connect. Our goal is to provide evidence-based support to help you be successful. These supports can include:
- FDA-approved medications to manage nicotine withdrawal and the urge to smoke
- Individual counseling by phone, VA Video-Connect or in-person
- QuitVET electronic referrals for telephone counseling in English or Spanish
- SmokefreeVET text message program for daily advice and interactive support
-
Stay Quit Coach mobile app to help you quit smoking and stay smoke-free
See online resources here: https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/index.asp
- My Tobacco Cessation Workbook
- Smoke Free Veterans
Suicide prevention
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
We work with behavioral health providers and community organizations to help you and your family during times of crisis. We offer:
- Suicide prevention care coordinators
- Suicide prevention case managers
- Gun safety locks
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Appointments
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation