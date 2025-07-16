Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic

If you feel that you or a loved one are in or may be in a potentially abusive or violent relationship, we can help.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

A referral is not required

Virtual visits by appointment only

Visit our office, by appointment only

To help build relationship health & safety the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) offers:

-Assessment & consultation with routine screening, safety planning, training to VA staff, and consultation for providers.

-Education of the risks and impact on physical and mental health, awareness, and prevention resources. Intervention with case management, individual and group treatment, and/ or couples counseling.

-Care coordination through referrals for VA services, and/ or community resources.

-Strength at Home (SAH) is a trauma informed and evidence based group program for people who struggle with conflict in relationships.

-12 or 26 week program for Veterans

- 8 week program for couples

Recovering from IPV through Strengths and Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based trauma informed therapy program for VA patients who have experienced IPV.

- 8 sessions Veteran led in collaboration with the provider

. Contact us for help with: