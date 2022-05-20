Fly Fishing Volunteers Needed!

PRESS RELEASE

May 20, 2022

Print

Tomah , WI — Do you enjoy Fly Fishing? The Tomah VA needs Volunteers! We're partnering with Project Healing Waters to provide rehabilitation for disabled Veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.

The Tomah VA is partnering with Project Healing Waters https://projecthealingwaters.org to help Veterans recover through fishing. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, Inc. is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled Veterans through fly fishing and associated activities including education and outings.

To Register as a Volunteer with Project Healing Waters, please visit https://www.tfaforms.com/4653178. Once we have enough Volunteers, we'll be accepting referrals for Veteran participants. For more information, please contact Tomah VA Center for Development and Civic Engagement at 608-372-1727. Thank you.