News releases

August 9, 2024
TOMAH, Wisc. — The Tomah VA Medical Center will Honor Veteran Jack Shebuski at a Centenarian Celebration on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wausau VA Clinic.
July 9, 2024
The Tomah VA Medical Center will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for the new Women’s Health Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Tomah VA Medical Center in building 411. All Veterans and the public are invited to attend.
June 11, 2024
Veterans and the community are encouraged to join the Tomah VA Medical Center and the Wood County Veteran Service office.
March 28, 2024
[Tomah, WI] — The Tomah VA Medical Center will be honoring Vietnam Veterans in a pining commemoration.
March 26, 2024
Tomah VA Medical Center invites all Women Veterans to join us.
March 6, 2024
In one of the largest-ever expansions of Veteran health care, all Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service – at home or abroad – are now eligible for VA health care.
February 26, 2024
Opening of the Newly Remodeled Tomah VA Urgent Care Clinic
December 4, 2023
TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center will induct 2 men into the Hall of Heroes, U.S. Army Veteran, Donald Masterson, and U.S. Air Force Veteran Duane Senogles, on December 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Building 455/Veterans Hall. This event is open to the public
June 8, 2023
TOMAH, WI. — The Tomah VA Medical is preparing for road construction on the intersection of Superior Avenue and Veterans Street beginning June 12, 2023, with a planned completion date of October 6, 2023.
April 21, 2023
Tomah VA Medical Center is reaching out to Veterans after an initial review of Neurology Compensation and Pension (C&P) examinations conducted by a Tomah VA provider determined some of those examinations were considered incomplete.