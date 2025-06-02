Skip to Content

News releases

News releases for Tomah VA Medical Center.

  • August 9, 2024

    TOMAH, Wisc. — The Tomah VA Medical Center will Honor Veteran Jack Shebuski at a Centenarian Celebration on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wausau VA Clinic.

  • July 9, 2024

    The Tomah VA Medical Center will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration for the new Women’s Health Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Tomah VA Medical Center in building 411. All Veterans and the public are invited to attend.

  • June 11, 2024

    Veterans and the community are encouraged to join the Tomah VA Medical Center and the Wood County Veteran Service office.

  • March 28, 2024

    [Tomah, WI] — The Tomah VA Medical Center will be honoring Vietnam Veterans in a pining commemoration.

  • March 26, 2024

    Tomah VA Medical Center invites all Women Veterans to join us.

  • March 6, 2024

    In one of the largest-ever expansions of Veteran health care, all Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service – at home or abroad – are now eligible for VA health care.

  • February 26, 2024

    Opening of the Newly Remodeled Tomah VA Urgent Care Clinic

  • December 4, 2023

    TOMAH, Wisc. – The Tomah VA Medical Center will induct 2 men into the Hall of Heroes, U.S. Army Veteran, Donald Masterson, and U.S. Air Force Veteran Duane Senogles, on December 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in Building 455/Veterans Hall. This event is open to the public

  • June 8, 2023

    TOMAH, WI. — The Tomah VA Medical is preparing for road construction on the intersection of Superior Avenue and Veterans Street beginning June 12, 2023, with a planned completion date of October 6, 2023.

  • April 21, 2023

    Tomah VA Medical Center is reaching out to Veterans after an initial review of Neurology Compensation and Pension (C&P) examinations conducted by a Tomah VA provider determined some of those examinations were considered incomplete.