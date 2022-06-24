PGA Hope Brings Golf Clinic to Veterans at Tomah VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

June 24, 2022

Tomah , WI — PGA golf pros introduce a new clinic at the Tomah VA Medical Center to offer adaptive golf for Veterans.

The Professional Golfers Association (PGA) teams up with the Tomah VA Medical Center to provide HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). PGA pros Joe Wood and Aaron Saari come to Tomah to teach an adaptive golf clinic for Veterans playing at the Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course at 1:30pm on Monday, June 27, 2022. Their clinic introduces the game of golf through a developmental curriculum taught by PGA professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency. All programs are funded by PGA REACH and supplemented by PGA Section Foundations, making the program free to all Veterans.

“We are thrilled to see this kind of support from professional golf!” said Tomah VA Medical Center Director, Karen Long. “Our Veterans deserve every opportunity we can provide to them, and we are so grateful to team up with the Simmy Foundation to provide this unique experience.”

Adaptive equipment makes golfing a reality for Veterans who otherwise may not have been able to participate. Not only is golf a great leisure activity for promoting physical health, but it also helps many by reducing feelings of social isolation. For many, the thought of meeting new people or joining a new group is intimidating. The adaptive golf clinic addresses these concerns head on with a positive atmosphere that is also inclusive. While everyone focuses on their own skills, the environment is also geared towards teamwork and comradery. Many people think golf is an independent sport, but it is often best enjoyed in small groups!

"The Simmy Foundation appreciates the support provided by the WPGA Reach Foundation, as well as the partnership with the Tomah VA,” said Marv Simcakoski, father of Jason Simcakoski. “The PGA HOPE is precisely the type of holistic, positive programming that we had in mind for the golf course. The Tomah VA has taken it even a step further by working closely with our volunteers and the golf pros to maximize participation and impact."

The Jason Simcakoski Foundation, or Simmy Foundation, worked to restore and reopen the golf course at the Tomah VA Medical Center to provide exactly these kinds of opportunities for Veterans. The Jason Simcakoski Memorial Golf Course officially opened to the public on June 1, 2022.

# # #

About Tomah VA Medical Center

Tomah VA Medical Center and its outpatient clinics in the Wisconsin cities of La Crosse, Owen, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids provide care to more than 26,000 Veterans in Wisconsin and Minnesota each year. Our mission is to provide quality, compassionate care to every Veteran, every day. Information about the Tomah VA Medical Center can be found at www.va.gov/tomah-health-care or contact the Public Affairs Office - by phone at (608) 372-7759 or by email at scott.gomer@va.gov.