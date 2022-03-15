PRESS RELEASE

March 15, 2022

Wausau , WI — The Wausau VA Clinic is moving to a new location soon. Here are updates on our progress.

Tomah VA Medical Center Update on Wausau VA Clinic Opening

[Wausau, WI] In March 2021, the Tomah VA Medical Center made an announcement that the Wausau VA Clinic would move from its current location at 515 South 32 Avenue to a new location in the former ShopKo building at 1105 East Grand Avenue in Rothschild. We are now prepared to provide an update on plans for transferring health care services to the new facility and the ability to expand services.

We can now share that we anticipate opening the doors of this new clinic to Veterans around mid-to-late May. The reconstruction part is nearly complete and then the project moves to its next phase of moving in medical equipment, furniture, technology, and supplies.

This new location is a perfect choice. It’s close to a major highway intersection, Interstate 39 and Wisconsin Highway 29. The clinic offers plenty of parking and easy access for Veterans. It is much larger than our current clinic, almost five times as much square footage, which means we will be able to start offering new health care services for Veterans in this area.

The “new” VA clinic in Wausau will continue to offer services available today: Primary Care, Mental Health, Laboratory, Telehealth Services, Whole Health- Healing Touch, and Pharmacy Services. Added health care services include Dental Services, Optometry, Whole Health- Acupuncture, Chiropractic services, Message Therapy, Dermatology, Physical Therapy, and Audiology.

Veterans who currently receive health care at the Wausau VA Clinic will be notified about the clinic location change while routine patient appointment reminders will clearly inform Veterans of their appointment location.

Our plan is to complete appointments in the current facility on a Thursday and start appointments in the new location the following Monday. There will not be a “split location” provision for health services between the current clinic and the new one. The Tomah VA Medical Center team is very excited about this brand-new space and we look forward to serving Veterans in the new location soon.

