 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Operating status

VA Tomah health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

On this page

Facility operating statuses

Tomah VA Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Tomah VAMC is available for most appointments. We continue to offer virtual video/telephone care. Contact your clinic with any questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Clark County VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Clark County VA Clinic is available for most patient services and virtual video/telephone care. Contact your clinic with any questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
La Crosse VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The La Crosse VA Clinic is available for most patient services and virtual video/telephone care. Contact your clinic with any questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Wausau VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Wausau VA Clinic is available for most patient services and virtual video/telephone care. Contact your clinic with any questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.
Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
The Wisconsin Rapids VA Clinic is available for most patient services and virtual video/telephone care. Contact your clinic with any questions. You must wear a mask while in the facility.

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse:

Change your appointment: 800-872-8662, ext. 61234

Media inquiries: 608-372-7759

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 608-372-1751 or 800-872-8662, ext. 61751

Pharmacy refill: 608-372-1707 or 800-252-7188

Staff locator: 608-372-1638 or 608-372-1640

Telephone care: