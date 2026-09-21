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Operating status

VA Tomah health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

  • Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 988, select 1

24-hour nurse:

Change your appointment: 800-872-8662, ext. 61310

Media inquiries: 608-372-7759

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: 608-372-1751 or 800-872-8662, ext. 61751

Pharmacy refill: 608-372-1707 or 800-252-7188

Staff locator: 608-372-1638 or 608-372-1640

Telephone care: