******CRITICAL UPDATE: During the pandemic, timely filing requirements were waived by the Office of the Under Secretary for Health. On April 10, 2023, the President signed into law H.J. Res. 7 which terminated the national emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of June 9, 2023, 60 days after the end of the emergency period, the waiver policy will expire.

What does this mean for Beneficiary Travel claims? Veterans have until June 8, 2023, 60 days after the end of the emergency period, to file any outstanding travel claims for appointments that occurred since 3/20/2020. If these claims are not properly filed, prior to June 8th, they will be denied.

Then, effective June 9, 2023, the 30-day timely filing rule will go back into effect meaning claims for beneficiary travel reimbursement must be submitted within 30 days of the date of the appointment, otherwise the claim will be denied.******

Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) replaces the existing legacy BT module with a modern, cloud-based Dynamics 365 solution. This solution provides an intuitive interface for claimants such as Veterans and caregivers to submit and track their beneficiary travel claims. BTSSS provides a more Veteran-focused experience for beneficiary travel reimbursements, allowing claimants to submit and track travel claims at their convenience. BTSSS also provides capabilities for beneficiaries to receive payments by electronic funds transfer and helps to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse.

Click to access BTSSS through Access VA.

Preparing For Your First Visit

To prepare for filing your first claim with BTSSS, do these three things to help your claims processing go smoothly.

For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.

Call the Tomah VA Medical Center Beneficiary Travel Department at 608-372-3971 ext. 66588

Location Information:

Building #400, Room 1045

Tomah VA Medical Center

Tomah, WI