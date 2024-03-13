Chaplain services

Spiritual and religious services

We are a healing and caring department for the Tomah VA Health Care System.

We provide a safe spaces and confidential care, where Veterans of all faith traditions and world views are invited to find and restore a deepening sense of spiritual well-being.

As chaplains, we are clinically trained and come from diverse faith backgrounds and experiences. We believe that no one should have to journey through life alone and know that there are times when we all need each other for connection, companionship, community and counseling. We honor the full humanity of every Veteran. Therefore, our goal is to support you, as you are, no matter where you have been, what you might have been or are still going through.