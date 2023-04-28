This competition is open to Veterans who are eligible to receive care through the Department of Veterans Affairs AND are enrolled at the Tomah VA Medical Center, one of its outpatient clinics, or the Vets Center.

Veterans must work with a staff person from the VA facility where they are enrolled to submit entries into the competition.

The competition includes categories in the visual arts division that range from oil painting to leatherwork to paint-by-number kits. In addition, there are categories in writing as well as the performing arts of dance, drama, and music.

Local creative arts competition first-place winners advance to a national judging process, and first-, second- and third-place entries in each category are determined. Selected gold-medal-winning Veterans are invited to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival hosted by a different VA facility each year.

Tomah VA competition deadline: Tuesday, May 30th, 2023. Registration dates and entry drop off times: Where: Building 455, Veterans Hall When 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 8 Tuesday, May 9 Tuesday, May 16 Monday, May 22 Tuesday, May 23 Tuesday, May 30

Entries must have been completed/recorded after Oct. 1, 2022

Entries must have been completed/recorded after Oct. 1, 2022

, VA co-chairs will send their top three finalists in each category to the national level of the competition. National competition winners will be judged and announced in December 2023 .

. Check back on this website www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov for the results which will be posted in January 2023.

2023 Visual Arts Gallery

Come Vote for People’s Choice award!

Public viewing in Building 401, room 1120

8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 15

Friday, June 16

Tuesday, June 20

Wednesday, June 21

2023 Performing Arts Show

Building 455, Veterans Hall

Wednesday, June 21 at 9:30 a.m.

Open to the public

Rules and Entry Forms

Veterans can participate in multiple divisions. You may only enter 1 item per category with a max of 3 entries in each division.

Click on the links below to download the rules and category information for the 2023 Creative Arts Competition: