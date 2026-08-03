These awards honor caregivers who consistently demonstrate extraordinary compassion, kindness, and dedication while caring for our Veterans. Recipients are selected quarterly by a review committee and are recognized by the Tomah VA Nursing Executive Team with a certificate, commemorative plaque, and continuing education benefits.

The DAISY Award

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Foundation was established in 1999 by the family of Patrick Barnes following his passing from complications of idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP). Today, the DAISY Award is a nationally recognized program that honors Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses who provide exceptional clinical care while demonstrating compassion, empathy, and kindness.

The BEE Award

The BEE (Being Exceptional Every Day) Award is a local recognition program established by the Tomah VA Medical Center to celebrate the outstanding contributions of patient support staff, including nursing assistants, health technicians, and other caregivers who make a meaningful difference in the lives of our Veterans each day through their compassionate care and dedication.

Honoring VA ICARE Values

Recipients of both the DAISY and BEE Awards exemplify the VA ICARE values:

Integrity

Commitment

Advocacy

Respect

Excellence

If you have experienced exceptional care from a VA nurse or patient support staff member, we encourage you to recognize their dedication by submitting a nomination for the DAISY or BEE Award using the forms below. Your nomination helps us celebrate those who go above and beyond in serving our Veterans