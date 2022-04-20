LGBTQ+ Health Education Group

PRIDE in All Who Served is a Health Education Group for LGBTQ+ Veterans. Tomah VA Medical Center is partnering with National Dissemination team for PRIDE in All Who Served to pilot a VISN 12 virtual Veteran's group to launch Spring 2022. This group serves all Veterans who identify as sexually and gender diverse and fills the critical care gap to reduce their healthcare disparities. Please contact your facility LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator to assist in placing an inter-facility consult to Tomah VA Medical Center LGBTQ+ Veteran Care Coordinator.