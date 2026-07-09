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Stories

VA Tomah health care top stories.

  • Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring VA Staff Member Dawn Hendrickson

  • Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring VA Staff Member Jennifer Conzemius

    Whole Health Stories: Veterans and Employees Speak graphic with a smiling woman in blue.

  • On a perfect spring morning, the Tomah VA Medical Center brought together Veterans, families, and community members for a stirring Memorial Day ceremony — uniting under sunny skies to honor the courageous service members whose sacrifices continue to shape the nation’s story.

    Collage of two photos: one of a flower arrangement in a white vase, another of flowers with an American flag.

  • Veteran James struggled with PTSD and chronic pain until he discovered the VA’s Whole Health program. Through Tai Chi and a supportive community, James found healing and transformation—showing how VA Wellness can empower Veterans to reclaim their lives.

  • On a sun-drenched May morning at the Tomah VA pond, the spirit of service and community soared—casting a ripple of joy across the waters—as Veterans and middle school volunteers united for an unforgettable fishing tournament, fueled by partnership, compassion, and a shared love of the outdoors.

    Man in wheelchair holding fish while another man congratulates him at fishing event.

  • Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring Veteran Sandy

    Woman Veteran playing the drums.

  • Veterans at Tomah VA Medical Center were served up a generous helping of community spirit when local partners donated new grills and accessories to enhance future gatherings and camaraderie.

    Group of people stand behind two grills at an outdoor event.

  • Tomah VA is redefining the art of hospital dining, blending innovation, hospitality, and Veteran-centered care to launch an all-new Room Service program—bringing fresh, customized meals and an unmatched level of convenience and quality straight to Veterans’ rooms.

    Kitchen staff preparing meals.

  • Tomah VA’s Pain University is earning national and international acclaim for its groundbreaking, Veteran-centric approach to persistent pain—setting a new standard for care and offering hope to Veterans nationwide.

    Three people stand next to a poster with text.

  • Women Veterans from every branch of service gathered at the Tomah VA Medical Center on May 1, 2026, for the Women Veterans Retreat.

    Collage of various photos of seniors at the center.