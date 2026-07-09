Stories
VA Tomah health care top stories.
Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring VA Staff Member Dawn Hendrickson
Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring VA Staff Member Jennifer Conzemius
On a perfect spring morning, the Tomah VA Medical Center brought together Veterans, families, and community members for a stirring Memorial Day ceremony — uniting under sunny skies to honor the courageous service members whose sacrifices continue to shape the nation’s story.
Veteran James struggled with PTSD and chronic pain until he discovered the VA’s Whole Health program. Through Tai Chi and a supportive community, James found healing and transformation—showing how VA Wellness can empower Veterans to reclaim their lives.
On a sun-drenched May morning at the Tomah VA pond, the spirit of service and community soared—casting a ripple of joy across the waters—as Veterans and middle school volunteers united for an unforgettable fishing tournament, fueled by partnership, compassion, and a shared love of the outdoors.
Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring Veteran Sandy
Veterans at Tomah VA Medical Center were served up a generous helping of community spirit when local partners donated new grills and accessories to enhance future gatherings and camaraderie.
Tomah VA is redefining the art of hospital dining, blending innovation, hospitality, and Veteran-centered care to launch an all-new Room Service program—bringing fresh, customized meals and an unmatched level of convenience and quality straight to Veterans’ rooms.
Tomah VA’s Pain University is earning national and international acclaim for its groundbreaking, Veteran-centric approach to persistent pain—setting a new standard for care and offering hope to Veterans nationwide.
Women Veterans from every branch of service gathered at the Tomah VA Medical Center on May 1, 2026, for the Women Veterans Retreat.