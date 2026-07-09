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Stories

VA Tomah health care top stories.

  • From weight loss to chronic disease management, Veteran after Veteran is discovering that the Tomah VA Nutrition Program is not just about eating better—it’s about living better.

    Graphic of people and mind map with "Health" at the center.

  • Tomah VA Whole Health staff joined National Guard and Reserve personnel at Fort McCoy for a weeklong Applied Resilience Training course focused on evidence based skills to better support Veterans, build connection, and promote long term well being.

    Five people stand together in front of blue and yellow flags.

  • Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring Veteran Ernie Renkert.

    A smiling man in a blue shirt stands in front of a brick wall.

  • Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring VA Staff Member Ramona Balsdon

    A smiling woman with long blonde hair in front of an American flag.

  • Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring Veteran K

  • The winter air in Stevens Point was crisp and filled with joy as the community came together to commemorate an extraordinary milestone—the 100th birthday of Mr. John “Jack” Campbell.

    Side-by-side photos: one of a man in military uniform, the other of an older man holding a framed certificate.

  • On February 1, 2026, I had the distinct honor of participating in a heartwarming ceremony at the VFW in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mr. Donald "Don" Sleeter.

    Man presents framed certificate to seated man in front of Marine Corps banner.

  • At the Tomah VA Medical Center, veterans like John are finding hope and healing through the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP), a of safety and of support that transforms lives and rekindles their sense of purpose.

    Tomah VA Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program.

  • In a celebration of camaraderie and support, the Tomah VA Homeless program teamed up with AMVETS to host a heartwarming holiday outing, bringing together 50 Veterans and 10 VA staff members for a day of reconnection, gratitude, and festive cheer.

    Homeless Program Staff in Image

  • In a touching display of holiday spirit and gratitude, the Tomah VA Medical Center hosted its annual festive feast on December 17, 2025, bringing joy and warmth to the Veterans who call the center home.

    A Heartwarming Holiday at Tomah VA: Celebrating Our Veterans with Cheer and Tradition