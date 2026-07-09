Stories
VA Tomah health care top stories.
From weight loss to chronic disease management, Veteran after Veteran is discovering that the Tomah VA Nutrition Program is not just about eating better—it’s about living better.
Tomah VA Whole Health staff joined National Guard and Reserve personnel at Fort McCoy for a weeklong Applied Resilience Training course focused on evidence based skills to better support Veterans, build connection, and promote long term well being.
Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring Veteran Ernie Renkert.
Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring VA Staff Member Ramona Balsdon
Journey to Wellness: Inspiring Stories from Veterans and VA Staff - Featuring Veteran K
The winter air in Stevens Point was crisp and filled with joy as the community came together to commemorate an extraordinary milestone—the 100th birthday of Mr. John “Jack” Campbell.
On February 1, 2026, I had the distinct honor of participating in a heartwarming ceremony at the VFW in Wisconsin Rapids, WI, to celebrate the 100th birthday of Mr. Donald "Don" Sleeter.
At the Tomah VA Medical Center, veterans like John are finding hope and healing through the Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP), a of safety and of support that transforms lives and rekindles their sense of purpose.
In a celebration of camaraderie and support, the Tomah VA Homeless program teamed up with AMVETS to host a heartwarming holiday outing, bringing together 50 Veterans and 10 VA staff members for a day of reconnection, gratitude, and festive cheer.
In a touching display of holiday spirit and gratitude, the Tomah VA Medical Center hosted its annual festive feast on December 17, 2025, bringing joy and warmth to the Veterans who call the center home.