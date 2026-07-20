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Internships, Residencies and Without Compensation Training Opportunities

The Tomah VA Medical Center provides training opportunities for students at college, university, and postgraduate levels in various health professions. Explore our training programs to find out how we can help you start your career as a VA Health Professions Trainee (HPT). Contact Jared.Holmes@va.gov for more information

Pharmacy Residency

For more information on the Tomah VAMC’s Pharmacy Residency opportunities, visit https://www.va.gov/tomah-health-care/work-with-us/internships-and-fellowships/pharmacy-residency-program

 

Social Work Masters Internship

The Tomah VAMC has a Social Work Masters Internship program. For more information, contact Amanda Blevins, MSW, LCSW at Esta.Blevins1@va.gov

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