Internships, Residencies and Without Compensation Training Opportunities
The Tomah VA Medical Center provides training opportunities for students at college, university, and postgraduate levels in various health professions. Explore our training programs to find out how we can help you start your career as a VA Health Professions Trainee (HPT). Contact Jared.Holmes@va.gov for more information
Pharmacy Residency
For more information on the Tomah VAMC’s Pharmacy Residency opportunities, visit https://www.va.gov/tomah-health-care/work-with-us/internships-and-fellowships/pharmacy-residency-program
Social Work Masters Internship
The Tomah VAMC has a Social Work Masters Internship program. For more information, contact Amanda Blevins, MSW, LCSW at Esta.Blevins1@va.gov