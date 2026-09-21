The Registered Nurse Transition to Practice (RN TTP) Residency program at the Tomah, Wisconsin VA is twelve months in length and is based on the key elements of the Standards for Accreditation of Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE, 2021) to improve quality of patient care across the continuum by providing additional education and support to first year RNs. We are proud to announce that as of November 2025, our program is officially accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).