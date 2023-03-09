The RNTTP program assists with the transition of the newly graduate nurse from academia to practice and to improve the quality of patient care by providing additional training and support.

Nurse residency programs are now considered a benchmark of nursing practice. The RNTTP Residency Program at the Tomah VA Medical Center has been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education since 2015. We are excited to offer this opportunity to all new graduate nurses that begin their nursing career at the Tomah VA. The Tomah VA TTP residency program always accepts applications throughout the year.