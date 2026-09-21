Tomah, Wisconsin RN Transition to Practice (TTP) Residency Program
The Registered Nurse Transition to Practice (RN TTP) Residency program at the Tomah, Wisconsin VA is twelve months in length and is based on the key elements of the Standards for Accreditation of Entry-to-Practice Nurse Residency Programs by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE, 2021) to improve quality of patient care across the continuum by providing additional education and support to first year RNs. We are proud to announce that as of November 2025, our program is officially accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).
- Mission
The programs mission is to bridge nursing academic education and professional nursing practice. It is designed to support RN residents as they transition from an entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to a competent professional nurse with the overarching goal of safe, high-quality care for Veterans. Program structure and content advance participants’ continued development and application of knowledge, skills, and abilities within these five domains of competence:
1. Person-Centered Care
2. Quality and Safety
3. Informatics and Healthcare Technologies
4. Evidence-Based Practice and Quality Improvement
5. Personal, Professional, and Leadership Development
Goals
The Tomah VAMC’s Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Program provides new graduate RN’s with a robust educational program incorporating various different learning methods with the goal to provide new graduate RN’s with the following:
1. Continuous professional development opportunities for perpetual growth throughout the program and following completion
2. Enhanced clinical decision making and critical thinking skills
3. Application of evidence-based practice and quality management tools to enhance Veteran care and staff satisfaction
4. Promotion of job satisfaction and performance to retain new graduate RNs
5. Expansive learning opportunities and experiences that prepare new graduate RN’s with the tools and knowledge to provide the best possible care to our Veteran population
Objectives
At completion of the TTP Nurse Residency program, participants will be able to:
1. Transition throughout the conceptual framework from an entry-level, advanced beginner nurse to a competent professional nurse with the overarching goal of safe, high-quality care for Veterans
2. Implement effective and safe clinical decision making while evolving their critical thinking skills
3. Understand the importance of continuous utilization and implementation of evidence-based practice and quality management to enhance Veteran care and staff satisfaction
4. Incorporate clinical leadership into practice
5. Develop and strengthen their alignment to the VA mission and Veteran care while further strengthening their commitment to the nursing profession.
Expected Outcomes
- 75% of Residents who start will successfully complete the program.
- 80% of Residency graduates will be retained as RNs within the VA system at 12-months post-program and 70% at 2 year post-program,
- 80% of Residents will demonstrate a commitment to life-long nursing measured by formulation of a professional development plan.
- 80% of Residents will complete an Evidence-Based Practice or Quality Management Project
Program eligibility
- Must be U.S. Citizen.
- Graduated from a CCNE, NLNAC, or ACEN accredited program
- Proficient in written and spoken English.
- Background & Security Investigation are required.
- Pass pre-employee physical examination.
- Random Drug Testing is required.
Application Requirements
Required items:
- RESUME
- TRANSCRIPTS: Official or unofficial are acceptable.
Optional items:
- PERSONAL STATEMENT/ COVER LETTER
- LETTERS OF RECOMMENDATIONS
- DD -214: submit if a Veteran
If interested in applying, apply at any time as we accept applications in the RNTTP Residency year-round based on available positions. Please send inquiries to the contact information below:
Nikki Dorn MSN, RN, CNL, CRRN
Transition to Practice Nurse Residency Coordinator
VA Tomah health care
Email: nicole.dorn@va.gov