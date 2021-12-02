The mission of the Tomah VA Medical Center PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is to assist Veterans through comprehensive medication management services by providing safe, effective, evidenced-based care in a healthy learning environment for patients, staff, and trainees. Our vision is to provide integrated pharmacy services to every patient, every day. Our employees practice in a safe, engaging environment that values teamwork and always places the patient at the center of all we do. Upon completion of the program, the pharmacy resident will be a competent, confident, and supportive Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner with the knowledge, skills, and ability to work in a variety of ambulatory care clinical settings.

This residency is funded through the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations. This funding comes with an expectation that American Society of Health-System Pharmacists accreditation will be obtained within the first two years. The program has applied to be a Pre-Candidate PGY1 Residency site. We intend to recruit for two PGY1 pharmacy practice residents.