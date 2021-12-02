Pharmacy Residency Program
Below you will find more information about our residency program to include preceptor biographical sketches, rotation descriptions, an example schedule, and Welcome to Tomah Guide.
The mission of the Tomah VA Medical Center PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is to assist Veterans through comprehensive medication management services by providing safe, effective, evidenced-based care in a healthy learning environment for patients, staff, and trainees. Our vision is to provide integrated pharmacy services to every patient, every day. Our employees practice in a safe, engaging environment that values teamwork and always places the patient at the center of all we do. Upon completion of the program, the pharmacy resident will be a competent, confident, and supportive Clinical Pharmacy Practitioner with the knowledge, skills, and ability to work in a variety of ambulatory care clinical settings.
This residency is funded through the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Academic Affiliations. This funding comes with an expectation that American Society of Health-System Pharmacists accreditation will be obtained within the first two years. The program has applied to be a Pre-Candidate PGY1 Residency site. We intend to recruit for two PGY1 pharmacy practice residents.
About the Tomah VA
The Tomah VA serves veterans across west central Wisconsin and southeastern Minnesota. The main facility, a beautiful 173-acre campus, is located in Tomah, WI. This includes a ten bed acute medicine unit, ten bed acute psychiatric unit, 70 bed Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, and 110 bed Community Living Center along with two primary care clinics and specialty clinics. We also serve patients at four Community Based Outpatient Clinics in La Crosse, Owen, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners operate under a scope of practice to manage various disease states in different practice areas. The Tomah VA maintains strong relationships with the area military bases (Fort McCoy and Volk Field).
Other Tomah VA Medical Center distinctions include:
- Whole Health Flagship Site and Clinical Champion Status
- Development of the Pain University
- Named 2020 LGBTQ+ Health Equality Leader
- Achieved 5-Star CLC SAIL Status in 2021