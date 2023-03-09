Student Nurse Technician

This position is part-time and will be discussed as applicable.

To be eligible, applicants must be must currently be enrolled in an accredited School of Nursing, accredited by either the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) recognized by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).



For more information on these qualification standards, please visit the United States Office of Personnel Management's website at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/.