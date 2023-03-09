Student Nurse Technician
The Student Nurse Technician role is to develop experience and expertise in Veteran-centric nursing care in a supportive, supervised clinical setting.
SNTs deliver fundamental, knowledge-based care to assigned Veterans while developing the technical competencies required for the specific practice setting under the direct supervision of an RN preceptor. The practice of each SNT is based on skill, experience, and research and has a direct and indirect impact on client outcomes for the assigned area and the facility as a whole.
Eligibility and Work Schedule
This position is part-time and will be discussed as applicable.
To be eligible, applicants must be must currently be enrolled in an accredited School of Nursing, accredited by either the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (CCNE) or Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) recognized by the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).
For more information on these qualification standards, please visit the United States Office of Personnel Management's website at https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/.
Conditions of Employment
- You must be a U.S. Citizen to apply for this job
- You must be at least 16 years old (by closing date of this vacancy announcement)
- All applicants tentatively selected for VA employment in a testing designated position are subject to urinalysis to screen for illegal drug use prior to appointment. Applicants who refuse to be tested will be denied employment with VA.
- Selective Service Registration-required males (over 18) born after 12/31/59
- Must be accepted for/currently enrolled in a qualified educational institution
- You may be required to serve a probationary period
- Subject to background/security investigation
- Pre-employment physical required
- Selected applicants will be required to complete an online onboarding process
- Participation in the seasonal influenza vaccination program is a requirement for all Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care Personnel (HCP)
- Participation in the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination program is a requirement for all Veterans Health Administration Health Care Personnel (HCP) - See "Additional Information" below for details.
Application Requirements
To apply for this position, you must provide a complete Application Package which includes:
- Resume
- Transcript(s)
Email completed applications to:
Samantha Knauer
VA Nurse Recruiter Tomah, WI
Samantha.Knauer@va.gov
608-372-7732