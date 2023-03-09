401A - Home Sweet Home – A 20 bed general medical long-term care neighborhood. Adult to geriatric population whose abilities range from being independent to needing total cares.

401B – Journey Home – This 20-bed neighborhood specializes in end-of-life and respite care.

403AN – Stepping Stones - Stepping Stones is a 13-bed transitional mental health neighborhood that provides recovery-based rehabilitative care for a diverse population of Veterans with various mental health needs.

403B – Whispering Pines - a 25 bed is a long term Geropsychiatric care neighborhood that provides care to Veterans with a variety of chronic mental illnesses.

406B – Northwoods Lodge – A 20 bed unit specializing in Dementia care. Staff use a variety of new techniques developed to provide safe and effective care to our Veterans with Dementia.

409/410– Small Homes – A 20 bed short stay skilled nursing care neighborhood specializing in orthopedics, skilled care, rehabilitation, and wound care. Also, we provide 10day observation stays prior to admission to Long Term Care and Hospice.

Float Pool (CLC/Acute/MH) - The float pool staff is the heart of the VA. Community Living Centers, Acute Rehab and Medicine, Urgent Care, and Mental Health. Nursing personnel are required to have PMDB IV and Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS). Float staff address immediate needs of nurse staffing on all neighborhoods within the facility.

Acute Care:

400A – Americana - A 10 bed acute medical unit. Veterans admitted with chronic disease exacerbations (CHF/COPD), cardiac rhythm disturbances, infectious disease processes, alcohol detoxification, and medically unstable mental health conditions. Also, responsible for blood transfusions and outpatient infusion services (weekends).

Urgent Care - The Urgent Care is open 7 days a week, 0700-1900 M-F & 0700-1700 Wknds/holidays for Veterans who have an injury or illness that requires immediate care, but is not serious enough to warrant a visit to an Emergency Room.

Mental Health:

403A – New Freedom - 11 bed inpatient acute psychiatric unit. Assist Veterans in their recovery during acute mental illness. Nurse would be part of an interdisciplinary team helping Veterans with various mental health needs. Many structured groups are offered on the unit and opportunity to add interesting groups.

Mental Health Residential Treatment Program- The residential program is comprised of 70 beds that provides a safe, structured setting for Veterans working on various mental health and psychosocial related needs such as: Substance Abuse, Combat Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, Military Sexual Trauma, and Homelessness. Men and Women Veterans in this setting are generally independent, spend 4 or more hours per day in programming, frequently come and go from the unit and the facility. Primary responsibilities for all staff include supporting the therapeutic environment and safety monitoring (completing rounding of patient rooms and public areas, completing searches of belongings and rooms for prohibited items, completing urinary drug screen collection, vital signs, and frequent interactions). RN’s additional responsibilities include medication management (passing medication, medication education, medication reconciliation) completing nursing assessments, care planning, and facilitation of group education.

Things to know:

Whole Health System of Care - The Tomah VA was selected as one of eighteen flagship sites to receive grant funding for three years to roll out the Whole Health System of Care which includes utilizing Whole Health Coaches in both the outpatient and inpatient areas. Whole Health Services include healing touch, acupuncture, and mindfulness. We have just completed our first year and are currently #1 in implementation nationwide of all flagship facilities. We are particularly proud of this, as some of the other flagship sites include locations like Boston and Tampa. The implementation of Whole Health requires a great deal of flexibility and collaboration. Whole Health Coaches play a vital role in this, as they are educating both staff and Veterans about this cultural shift and about new services available to them.