Volunteer or donate
The Tomah VA Medical Center depends on the generosity of our benefactors and volunteers who choose to give back to our American heroes through helping to enhance Veterans’ healthcare experiences at our facilities. Thank you for taking the time to learn about how you can help by becoming a volunteer or making a donation to America’s Veterans.
Become a Volunteer
We are glad you are interested in serving our country’s Veterans. Not only will you be helping our Veterans, but you will enjoy many benefits yourself:
• Provide you with a sense of purpose
• Increase social skills and provides sense of community
• Good for your mind and soul
• Teaches you valuable skills and potential job prospects through networking.
Volunteers are considered “work without compensation employees” and must meet several requirements before starting to volunteer.
All adult Regular Scheduled Volunteers must have:
• Background check
• Tuberculosis (TB) Test
• Attend an Orientation
• Completed Application
• Vehicle Registration
• Flu Vaccine
*Youth Volunteer are welcome starting at age 15. Volunteers under 18 years old do not need to complete background check.
Volunteer Opportunities
The process of placing volunteers is really very simple. You will be interviewed one-on-one and an assignment will be chosen that is agreeable to you using the following criteria:
1. Your availability
2. Your skills and abilities
3. Your interests and hobbies
4. The needs of the VA
5. Any physical limitations
Volunteer Drivers must also have:
• Driver Physical (provided by VA)
• Proof of Auto Insurance
• Copy of Driver’s License
• Defensive Driving and Fleet Card Training
Volunteer Opportunities
Volunteer opportunities are available for adults and students who are at least 15 years old. Volunteers can work directly with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly. Examples of volunteer assignment roles are described below and are presented as examples of common volunteer opportunities:
No Veteran Dies Alone- The “No Veteran Dies Alone” (NVDA) program is inspired by the program called “No One Dies Alone,” and is designed to honor Veterans and to meet the needs of those Veterans who, for whatever reason, find themselves alone. After completing their training, these volunteers will have expertise in military culture and the dying process and be able to provide the comfort of presence at the bedside when family and friends are unable to be near their loved ones.
Loving Spoonfuls- Volunteers in the Loving Spoonfuls program receive additional training so they can assist at mealtimes and provide special one-on-one attention to a Veteran while they enjoy their meal.
Compassionate Contact Corps *Virtual- The Compassionate Contact Corps is a virtual social program where trained volunteers are matched with Veterans that are experiencing loneliness or are socially isolated. Visits are usually scheduled 1-2 times a week lasting 10 to 60 minutes. The interaction often involves sharing life stories and topics of mutual interest with a compassionate, friendly voice in a safe non-judgmental conversation. The Volunteer is not a trained professional and is not authorized to provide advice or opinions on medical, financial, legal or spiritual issues
Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) aka DAV Drivers- No minimum requirement – volunteer 1 day/month or 3 days/week. You can commit to assisting with local trips or longer trips to Madison or Milwaukee. Also opportunities to support VTS with wheelchair transports as needed
Honor Escorts- An Honor Escort recognizes a deceased Veteran’s life and his/her military service by providing a dignified departure from the Tomah VA Campus. This is provided to all Veterans whose death occurs at Tomah VA, unless declined by the Veteran or their designated Next of Kin.
Recreation Therapy- Recreation Volunteers (inpatient unit) Volunteers assist inpatients with leisure and recreation activities including reading, gardening, art, games, fishing, bowling, going outside for walks, trips to canteen store, library, etc.
Music: Volunteers to play piano, guitar and/or sing on inpatient units
Bowling Alley Volunteers: Volunteers would open bowling alley, assist bowlers with getting shoes, ball, electronic scoring.
Coffee Carts- Coffee Carts will be returning to locations on Tomah Campus and CBOC locations pending Volunteer availability (La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids)
Mass/Worship Escort Volunteers
Sundays at 1:00pm Protestant
Wednesdays at 2:45pm Catholic Mass
Make a Donation
Donations provide for the increasing needs of the Veterans we serve. All donations are tax-deductible. Types of donations Monetary: Temporary lodging for eligible Veterans, service members, and family members Refreshments for patient activities Patient activities National games
Donate: Pay.gov - VA Great Lakes Health Care System: VISN 3 Donation Form