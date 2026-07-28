Volunteer or donate

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer opportunities are available for adults and students who are at least 15 years old. Volunteers can work directly with patients or "behind the scenes" to help the VA run smoothly. Examples of volunteer assignment roles are described below and are presented as examples of common volunteer opportunities:

No Veteran Dies Alone- The “No Veteran Dies Alone” (NVDA) program is inspired by the program called “No One Dies Alone,” and is designed to honor Veterans and to meet the needs of those Veterans who, for whatever reason, find themselves alone. After completing their training, these volunteers will have expertise in military culture and the dying process and be able to provide the comfort of presence at the bedside when family and friends are unable to be near their loved ones.



Loving Spoonfuls- Volunteers in the Loving Spoonfuls program receive additional training so they can assist at mealtimes and provide special one-on-one attention to a Veteran while they enjoy their meal.



Compassionate Contact Corps *Virtual- The Compassionate Contact Corps is a virtual social program where trained volunteers are matched with Veterans that are experiencing loneliness or are socially isolated. Visits are usually scheduled 1-2 times a week lasting 10 to 60 minutes. The interaction often involves sharing life stories and topics of mutual interest with a compassionate, friendly voice in a safe non-judgmental conversation. The Volunteer is not a trained professional and is not authorized to provide advice or opinions on medical, financial, legal or spiritual issues



Volunteer Transportation Network (VTN) aka DAV Drivers- No minimum requirement – volunteer 1 day/month or 3 days/week. You can commit to assisting with local trips or longer trips to Madison or Milwaukee. Also opportunities to support VTS with wheelchair transports as needed



Honor Escorts- An Honor Escort recognizes a deceased Veteran’s life and his/her military service by providing a dignified departure from the Tomah VA Campus. This is provided to all Veterans whose death occurs at Tomah VA, unless declined by the Veteran or their designated Next of Kin.



Recreation Therapy- Recreation Volunteers (inpatient unit) Volunteers assist inpatients with leisure and recreation activities including reading, gardening, art, games, fishing, bowling, going outside for walks, trips to canteen store, library, etc.

Music: Volunteers to play piano, guitar and/or sing on inpatient units

Bowling Alley Volunteers: Volunteers would open bowling alley, assist bowlers with getting shoes, ball, electronic scoring.



Coffee Carts- Coffee Carts will be returning to locations on Tomah Campus and CBOC locations pending Volunteer availability (La Crosse, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids)



Mass/Worship Escort Volunteers

Sundays at 1:00pm Protestant

Wednesdays at 2:45pm Catholic Mass