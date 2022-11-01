Traverse City Vet Center

We have plenty of parking spaces in the front and on the side of our facility. Feel free to park anywhere.

You don’t need to be registered for care at VA, rated for a service-connected disability, or receiving any other form of VA benefits. On your first visit, we ask that you have access to one or more of the following:

Discharge Documents (such as a DD214)

Receipt of certain awards

Deployment orders

Other documents you may have received that show qualifying military service

Request military service records online

If you don’t have these documents readily accessible, come in, and we can work with you to establish your eligibility and answer any questions you might have.