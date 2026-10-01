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Start time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. ET
End time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, at 9:00 p.m. ET

Locations

Main location

The Trenton Vet Center has moved to 2 Princess Road, Suite 100, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.

Address

2 Princess Road
Suite 100
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648-2320

Phone

Hours

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Exterior of building with orange and gray panels, trees, and stop sign.

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Trenton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Trenton Vet Center - American Legion Post 372

American Legion Post 372
Every other week on Fridays.

Address

Cherry Hill
1532 Martin Ave
Cherry Hill , NJ 08002

Phone

Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: Closed
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Trenton Vet Center - Burlington County Veterans

Burlington County Veterans

Address

Burlington County
795 Woodlane Road
Westampton, NJ 08060

Phone

Hours

  • Mon: Closed
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Wed: Closed
  • Thu: Closed
  • Fri: Closed
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed

Trenton Vet Center - Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

Vet Center staff on site every Tuesday afternoon.

Address

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
5418 South Scott Plaza
McDonald Hall
Fort Dix, NJ 08640

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

TRENTON VET CENTER

Trenton Vet Center - Manville VFW Post 2290

Manville VFW Post 2290
CAP Station

Address

Manville Post 2290
600 Washington Ave.
Manville , NJ 08835

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Trenton Vet Center - Raritan Valley Community College

Address

Raritan Valley Community College
118 Lamington Road
Branchburg, NJ 08876

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Vet Centers in other areas

Looking for a Vet Center in another area?