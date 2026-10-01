Locations
Main location
The Trenton Vet Center has moved to 2 Princess Road, Suite 100, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648.
Address
2 Princess Road
Suite 100
Lawrenceville, NJ 08648-2320
Phone
Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Satellite locations
If you can’t make it to our Trenton Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.
Trenton Vet Center - American Legion Post 372
American Legion Post 372
Every other week on Fridays.
Address
Cherry Hill
1532 Martin Ave
Cherry Hill , NJ 08002
Phone
Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: Closed
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Trenton Vet Center - Burlington County Veterans
Burlington County Veterans
Address
Burlington County
795 Woodlane Road
Westampton, NJ 08060
Phone
Hours
- Mon: Closed
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Wed: Closed
- Thu: Closed
- Fri: Closed
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Trenton Vet Center - Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
Vet Center staff on site every Tuesday afternoon.
Address
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
5418 South Scott Plaza
McDonald Hall
Fort Dix, NJ 08640
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Trenton Vet Center - Manville VFW Post 2290
Manville VFW Post 2290
CAP Station
Address
Manville Post 2290
600 Washington Ave.
Manville , NJ 08835
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Trenton Vet Center - Raritan Valley Community College
Address
Raritan Valley Community College
118 Lamington Road
Branchburg, NJ 08876
Phone
Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours
Vet Centers in other areas
Looking for a Vet Center in another area?