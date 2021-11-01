Locations

Main location

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Tulsa Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Tulsa Vet Center - Bartlesville Located at Bartlesville Public Library 600 S Johnstone Ave Bartlesville, OK 74003 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Cherokee Nation/ Tahlequah Located at Cherokee Nation Veteran Resource Center 17675 S Mukogee Ave Tahlequah, OK 74464 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Claremore Located at Veterans of Foreign War 1717 W Dupont Street Claremore, OK 74017 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Coweta Located at American Legion 600 S Broadway Coweta, OK 74429 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - McAlester Located at Veterans of Foreign War 1426 NW Morris Ave McAlester, OK 74501 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Miami Located at Disabled American Veterans 2129 Denver Harner Drive Miami, OK 74354 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Muskogee Located at Conners State College 2501 N 41st Street East Muskogee, OK 74403 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Okmulgee Located at OSU Institute of Technology 1801 E 4th Street Okmulgee, OK 74447 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Poteau Located at Disabled American Veterans 6503 N Broadway Street Poteau, OK 74953 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Tulsa Vet Center - Sallisaw Located at Carl Albert State College 1601 S Opdyke St Sallisaw, OK 74955 Directions on Google Maps Phone 918-252-8888

Lawton Mobile Vet Center Phone 580-585-5880

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.