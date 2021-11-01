 Skip to Content

Tulsa Vet Center

Address

14002 East 21st Street Suite 200
Tulsa, OK 74134-1422

Phone

Entrance1

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Tulsa Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Tulsa Vet Center - Bartlesville

Located at

Bartlesville Public Library
600 S Johnstone Ave
Bartlesville, OK 74003

Phone

Bartlesville Library

Tulsa Vet Center - Cherokee Nation/ Tahlequah

Located at

Cherokee Nation Veteran Resource Center
17675 S Mukogee Ave
Tahlequah, OK 74464

Phone

Cherokee Nation Vet Center

Tulsa Vet Center - Claremore

Located at

Veterans of Foreign War
1717 W Dupont Street
Claremore, OK 74017

Phone

Claremore VFW

Tulsa Vet Center - Coweta

Located at

American Legion
600 S Broadway
Coweta, OK 74429

Phone

Coweta American Legion

Tulsa Vet Center - McAlester

Located at

Veterans of Foreign War
1426 NW Morris Ave
McAlester, OK 74501

Phone

McAlester VFW

Tulsa Vet Center - Miami

Located at

Disabled American Veterans
2129 Denver Harner Drive
Miami, OK 74354

Phone

Miami Am Legion

Tulsa Vet Center - Muskogee

Located at

Conners State College
2501 N 41st Street East
Muskogee, OK 74403

Phone

Connors State College

Tulsa Vet Center - Okmulgee

Located at

OSU Institute of Technology
1801 E 4th Street
Okmulgee, OK 74447

Phone

OSU IT

Tulsa Vet Center - Poteau

Located at

Disabled American Veterans
6503 N Broadway Street
Poteau, OK 74953

Phone

Poteau DAV

Tulsa Vet Center - Sallisaw

Located at

Carl Albert State College
1601 S Opdyke St
Sallisaw, OK 74955

Phone

Carl Albert State College

Lawton Mobile Vet Center

Phone

Mobile Vet Center

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.