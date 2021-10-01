Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is a Level-3 Tertiary Care facility located on 125 acres in West Alabama. We offer Primary Care, Long-Term Care, Mental Health Care, Rehabilitative Care and select Specialty Care Services. We are located a few miles from the University of Alabama and are a proud partner within the Tuscaloosa community as one of the largest employers in the area.

Constructed in the early 1930s, the then-272 bed Tuscaloosa General Medical and Surgical Hospital began admitting patients on July 15, 1932, and was converted to a neuro-psychiatric facility in 1940. At its height, the campus occupied 404 acres, but has shrunk over the years to about 120 acres.

We serve as a referral facility within VISN-7 for Acute Mental Health, Long-Term Care as well as Residential Rehabilitation and Treatment. Our Community Living Centers (CLCs) are designed after the Greenhouse Model, that is an open floor plan concept to provide the most home-like atmosphere for our residents.

We also have a Community-Based Outpatient Care (CBOC), facility located in Selma, Alabama that provides both Primary Care and Home-Based Primary Care to Veterans living in our southern catchment area.

Additionally, we provide Telehealth Services to our three storefront locations in Fayette, Hamilton and Demopolis that cater to our rural Veterans.