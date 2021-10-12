Contact us

 Skip to Content
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.

Need help? Contact a patient advocate

If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.

Medical records office

Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.

Billing and insurance

Pay your VA Tuscaloosa health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.

Pharmacy

Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.

Phone directory and mailing address

Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Tuscaloosa health care.

Mailing address

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

Main phone numbers

Local: 205-554-2000
Toll-free: 888-269-3045

To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711

A

Agent Cashier

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 63, 1st Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2893

Agent Orange Registry

205-554-2000 Ext. 2368

Appointments

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center 

205-554-2000 Ext. 4189

888-269-3045 Ext. 4189

Audiology

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1

205-554-2000 Ext. 2610

B

Barber Shop

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 38

205-554-2000 Ext. 2243

Beneficiary Travel

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, Ground Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2380

Billing and Insurance

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 2nd Floor

205-554-2000Ext. 2267

Boiler Plant

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 2299

C

COVID-19 Vaccines

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

888-269-3045

205-554-2010

Canteen

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg 38, Room G15

205-554-2000 Ext. 2251

888-269-3045

Careers

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 2540

Chaplain Service

Chapel Bldg. 46

205-554-2000 Ext. 2054

888-269-3045 Ext. 2054

Chief of Staff

Tuscaloosa VAMC  Bldg. 63

205-554-2000 Ext. 2209

Community Residential Care Clinic

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

205-554-2000 Ext. 3820/2458

Compensation and Pension

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

205-554-2000 Ext. 2368

888-269-3045 Ext. 2367

D

Dental Clinic

 Bldg. 1, Ground Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2262/2263

Diagnostic Services

Bldg. 135, 1st Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 3103

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Office

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, Room 159

205-554-2000 Ext. 2873

E

EEG/EKG

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 135, 1st Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2878

Eligibility and Enrollment

Eligibility Office Bldg. 135, Rooms G24/ G27

205-554-2000 Ext. 2220/3746

888-269-3045 Ext. 2228/3746

Employee Learning

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 4th Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2526

Engineering Service

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 2316

F

Fee Basis

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 2nd Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2909

Former Prisoners of War Advocate

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Bldg. 1

205-554-2000 Ext. 2418

G

Geriatrics and Extended Care

205-554-2000Ext. 2787

H

Homeless Veterans

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg 137

205-554-2000 Ext. 1-4403

Human Resources

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2540

L

Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender Program

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1

205-554-2000 Ext. 4811

Lost and Found

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

205-554-2000

M

Medical Media

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2413/2409

Medical Records- Release of Information

Release of Information Office
Bldg 1, Rooms 130 and 132

205-554-2000 Ext. 2387/2388
888-269-3045 Ext. 2387/2388

Mental Health

Administrative Offices Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 3098/3099
888-269-3045 Ext. 3098/3098

Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Program

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Fax: 205-554-2028

205-554-2000 Ext. 3715

Minority Veterans Program

3701 Loop Rd East Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

205-554-2000 Ext. 1-3534

MyHealtheVet Program

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 63, Ground Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2671

N

Neurology

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 4136

News Media

Public Affairs Office

205-554-3828
205-554-2000 Ext. 3015

Nurse Helpline

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

888-651-2685

Nurse Recruiter

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor

205-554-2843
205-554-2000 Ext. 4621

Nutrition and Food Service

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 2288/2287

O

Oncology

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 3776

Optometry

Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 1, Ground Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2428

P

Patient Advocates

Bldg 135, Room G-56
205-554-2957

Patient Health Education Resource Center

Bldg. 63, Room 6 Library area

205-554-2000 Ext. 3653

Patient Location

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

205-554-2000
888-269-3045

Pharmacy

Outpatient Pharmacy

888-651-2685

Physical Therapy

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 38, Ground Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2612/3712

Podiatry

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 4136

Police Service

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 135, Basement

205-554-2000 Ext. 2685

Primary Care

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Building 38

205-554-2010
888-269-3045 

Prosthetics

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 38, Ground Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2352

Psychology

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 137


205-554-2000 Ext. 2139

Q

Quality Management

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 2451/2535

R

Radiology

Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 135, 1st Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2568

Re-Engagement (Outreach) Program Coordinator

3701 Loop Rd East Tuscaloosa, VA 35404

205-554-2000 Ext. 1-3534

Research and Development Service

Bldg 3, 1st Floor, 101b

205-554-2000 Ext. 2536
888-269-3045 Ext. 2536

Respiratory Care

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 135, 1st Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2852

Retail Store

Ground floor Bldg 38, Room G18

205-554-2000

888-269-3045

S

Security

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Police Service

205-554-2000 Ext. 2685
888-269-3045 Ext. 2685

Selma Outpatient Clinic

Selma, Alabama

205-554-2010

Social Work

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

205-554-2000 Ext. 1-2803
888-269-3045 Ext. 1-2803

Speech Pathology

Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 1, Ground Floor

205-554-2000 Ext. 2606

Spinal Cord Injury

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

205-554-2000
888-269-3045

Substance Abuse Disorder

Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg 2

205-554-2000 Ext. 1-2737
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-3726

T

Telephone Care

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

888-651-2685

V

Voluntary Service

Voluntary Service Office
Bldg 1, Room 153

205-554-3550

W

Whole Health For Life

Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 63, Room 2

205-554-2000 Ext. 1-2057

Women Veterans Program

Tuscaloosa VAMC

205-554-2000 Ext. 4250

Media and press

The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System.

Phone: 205-554-2842
Email: April.Jones2@va.gov

After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 205-554-2000.

Submit a FOIA request

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Requesting records maintained by VA Tuscaloosa

Release of Information Office 

Mail:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Business Office
Release of Information
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404

For questions about your request to VA Tuscaloosa

Phone: 205-554-2000, ext. 2387

Fax: 205-554-2851

 

Additional FOIA request information

Report an issue

Give us website feedback

To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at April.Jones2@va.gov

Report suspected fraud or mismanagement

Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.

Phone: 800-488-8244

Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420

Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.

Report patient care or safety issues

If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.

Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org

Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181

Last updated: