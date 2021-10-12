Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Tuscaloosa health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Tuscaloosa health care.
Mailing address
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
Main phone numbers
Local: 205-554-2000
Toll-free: 888-269-3045
To use TeleType for the Deaf (TTY) services: 711
A
Agent Cashier
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 63, 1st Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2893
Agent Orange Registry
205-554-2000 Ext. 2368
Appointments
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
205-554-2000 Ext. 4189
888-269-3045 Ext. 4189
Audiology
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1
205-554-2000 Ext. 2610
B
Barber Shop
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 38
205-554-2000 Ext. 2243
Beneficiary Travel
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, Ground Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2380
Billing and Insurance
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 2nd Floor
205-554-2000Ext. 2267
Boiler Plant
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 2299
C
COVID-19 Vaccines
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Canteen
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg 38, Room G15
205-554-2000 Ext. 2251
Careers
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 2540
Chaplain Service
Chapel Bldg. 46
205-554-2000 Ext. 2054
888-269-3045 Ext. 2054
Chief of Staff
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 63
205-554-2000 Ext. 2209
Community Residential Care Clinic
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
205-554-2000 Ext. 3820/2458
Compensation and Pension
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
205-554-2000 Ext. 2368
888-269-3045 Ext. 2367
D
Dental Clinic
Bldg. 1, Ground Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2262/2263
Diagnostic Services
Bldg. 135, 1st Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 3103
Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Office
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, Room 159
205-554-2000 Ext. 2873
E
EEG/EKG
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 135, 1st Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2878
Eligibility and Enrollment
Eligibility Office Bldg. 135, Rooms G24/ G27
205-554-2000 Ext. 2220/3746
888-269-3045 Ext. 2228/3746
Employee Learning
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 4th Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2526
Engineering Service
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 2316
F
Fee Basis
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 2nd Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2909
Former Prisoners of War Advocate
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Bldg. 1
205-554-2000 Ext. 2418
G
Geriatrics and Extended Care
205-554-2000Ext. 2787
H
Homeless Veterans
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg 137
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-4403
Human Resources
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2540
L
Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender Program
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1
205-554-2000 Ext. 4811
Lost and Found
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
M
Medical Media
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2413/2409
Medical Records- Release of Information
Release of Information Office
Bldg 1, Rooms 130 and 132
205-554-2000 Ext. 2387/2388
888-269-3045 Ext. 2387/2388
Mental Health
Administrative Offices Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 3098/3099
888-269-3045 Ext. 3098/3098
Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Program
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Fax: 205-554-2028
205-554-2000 Ext. 3715
Minority Veterans Program
3701 Loop Rd East Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-3534
MyHealtheVet Program
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 63, Ground Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2671
N
Neurology
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 4136
News Media
Public Affairs Office
205-554-3828
205-554-2000 Ext. 3015
Nurse Helpline
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Nurse Recruiter
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Bldg. 1, 3rd Floor
205-554-2843
205-554-2000 Ext. 4621
Nutrition and Food Service
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 2288/2287
O
Oncology
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 3776
Optometry
Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 1, Ground Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2428
P
Patient Advocates
Bldg 135, Room G-56
205-554-2957
Patient Health Education Resource Center
Bldg. 63, Room 6 Library area
205-554-2000 Ext. 3653
Patient Location
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Pharmacy
Outpatient Pharmacy
Physical Therapy
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 38, Ground Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2612/3712
Podiatry
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 4136
Police Service
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 135, Basement
205-554-2000 Ext. 2685
Primary Care
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Building 38
Prosthetics
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 38, Ground Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2352
Psychology
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 137
205-554-2000 Ext. 2139
Q
Quality Management
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 2451/2535
R
Radiology
Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 135, 1st Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2568
Re-Engagement (Outreach) Program Coordinator
3701 Loop Rd East Tuscaloosa, VA 35404
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-3534
Research and Development Service
Bldg 3, 1st Floor, 101b
205-554-2000 Ext. 2536
888-269-3045 Ext. 2536
Respiratory Care
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg. 135, 1st Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2852
Retail Store
Ground floor Bldg 38, Room G18
S
Security
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Police Service
205-554-2000 Ext. 2685
888-269-3045 Ext. 2685
Selma Outpatient Clinic
Selma, Alabama
Social Work
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-2803
888-269-3045 Ext. 1-2803
Speech Pathology
Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 1, Ground Floor
205-554-2000 Ext. 2606
Spinal Cord Injury
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Substance Abuse Disorder
Tuscaloosa VAMC Bldg 2
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-2737
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-3726
T
Telephone Care
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
V
Voluntary Service
Voluntary Service Office
Bldg 1, Room 153
W
Whole Health For Life
Tuscaloosa VAMC
Bldg. 63, Room 2
205-554-2000 Ext. 1-2057
Women Veterans Program
Tuscaloosa VAMC
205-554-2000 Ext. 4250
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Tuscaloosa Healthcare System.
Phone: 205-554-2842
Email: April.Jones2@va.gov
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 205-554-2000.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Tuscaloosa
Release of Information Office
Mail:
Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center
Business Office
Release of Information
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL 35404
For questions about your request to VA Tuscaloosa
Phone: 205-554-2000, ext. 2387
Fax: 205-554-2851
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Tuscaloosa.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at April.Jones2@va.gov
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/resources/patient-safety-topics/report-a-patient-safety-concern-or-complaint/
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181