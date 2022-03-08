Tuscaloosa VA Quarterly Veteran Town Hall
Veterans Town hall, tuscaloosa, TVAMC, VA
- When
-
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CST
- Where
-
Building 137 Sports Atrium
- Cost
- Free
Join us in-person in the Building 137 Sports Atrium OR Facebook Live at our Facebook page on Tuesday, March 22nd at 10am for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall.
Hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.
For questions, call April Jones at 205-554-2000 X-2842