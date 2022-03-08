 Skip to Content

Tuscaloosa VA Quarterly Veteran Town Hall

Veterans Town Hall

Veterans Town hall, tuscaloosa, TVAMC, VA

When
Tuesday, Mar 22, 2022
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CST
Where

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Building 137 Sports Atrium

Cost
Free

Join us in-person in the Building 137 Sports Atrium OR Facebook Live at our Facebook page on Tuesday, March 22nd at 10am for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall.
Hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.

Facebook Live Link

For questions, call April Jones at 205-554-2000 X-2842

Link to event See all events

Last updated: