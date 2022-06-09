Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center Blood Drive

The LifeSouth BloodMobile will be at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center for our local blood drive on Tuesday June 14th, from 8am-5pm. Donating blood is a selfless act by one person to help save the lives of others. Blood cannot be manufactured, and local hospitals rely on LifeSouth blood donors to make sure blood is on the shelf to help patients in their moment of need. Approximately 37 percent of the U.S. population is eligible to donate, yet less than 10 percent donate annually. Whether you’re a regular or first-time donor, donating is a powerful way to make a difference.