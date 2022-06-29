3rd Annual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center will be holding it's 3rd annual Caregiver & Family Resource Fair, on August 2nd from 1pm to 3pm in Building 137 (Sports Atrium). Information about resources provided by VA’s Veterans Benefits Administration, local non-profits, county agencies and other local community partners are also available.

This event is open to Veterans, Veteran Caregivers and Families, TVAMC Employees and Community health care professionals

About the Caregiver Support Program

The mission of CSP is to promote the health and well-being of caregivers who care for our nation’s Veterans with a focus on improving the quality of life for caregivers. This, in turn, can assist in helping Veterans live to their fullest potential.

CSP accomplishes this by providing support, helping caregivers navigate the VA health care system and linking caregivers to needed resources.

If you are providing care to a loved one, it’s normal to want to be there for them and offer the best care possible. It’s also natural to feel frustrated, sad, lonely, or even angry at times.

But it’s important to recognize signs that you may be feeling overwhelmed. CSP is here to support you.