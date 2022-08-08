Veterans Town Hall Meeting

Veterans Town Hall Meeting with VBA Benefits

Join us in-person in the Building 137 Sports Atrium OR Facebook Live at our Facebook page on Tuesday, August 16th at 10am for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall.

Hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.

TVAMC On Facebook

For questions, call April Jones at 205-554-2000 X-2842

URL

https://www.facebook.com/VATuscaloosa