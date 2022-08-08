Veterans Town Hall Meeting
Veterans Town Hall Meeting with VBA Benefits
When:
Tue. Aug 16, 2022, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
Bldg 137 Sports Atrium
Cost:
Free
Join us in-person in the Building 137 Sports Atrium OR Facebook Live at our Facebook page on Tuesday, August 16th at 10am for the Quarterly Veteran Town Hall.
Hear updates from the Veterans Benefits Administration, Veterans Health Administration and the National Cemetery Administration.
For questions, call April Jones at 205-554-2000 X-2842
https://www.facebook.com/VATuscaloosa