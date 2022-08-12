Tai Chi
TVAMC Tai Chi Veteran exercise
When:
Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
BLDG 63 RM 6 (Resource Center)
Cost:
Free
Tai chi, also known as t’ai chi ch’uan, is an ancient Chinese martial art, recognized widely in modern times by its slow graceful gestures and flowing movements. Key features of tai chi include mindfulness, use of imagery (tai chi moves are based on using images as learning strategy), structural alignment, flexibility, relaxation, rhythmic breathing, social support, and integration of body, mind, and spirit.
Thu. Aug 18, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 25, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 1, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 8, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 15, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 22, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 29, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 6, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 13, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 20, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Oct 27, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 3, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 10, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 17, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Nov 24, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 1, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 22, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Dec 29, 2022, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 5, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 12, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 19, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jan 26, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 2, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 9, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 16, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Feb 23, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 2, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 9, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 16, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 23, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Mar 30, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 6, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 13, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 20, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Apr 27, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 4, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 11, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 18, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. May 25, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 1, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 8, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 15, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 22, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jun 29, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 6, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 13, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 20, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Jul 27, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 3, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 10, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 17, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 24, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Aug 31, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar