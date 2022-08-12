Tai Chi

TVAMC Tai Chi Veteran exercise

Tai chi, also known as t’ai chi ch’uan, is an ancient Chinese martial art, recognized widely in modern times by its slow graceful gestures and flowing movements. Key features of tai chi include mindfulness, use of imagery (tai chi moves are based on using images as learning strategy), structural alignment, flexibility, relaxation, rhythmic breathing, social support, and integration of body, mind, and spirit.

