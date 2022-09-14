HEROES & HOTRODS Car Show

The Tuscaloosa VA & VFW Post 6022 is hosting the HEROES & HOTRODS Car Show on the TVAMC Campus Friday Nov 4th. We will have food trucks, live music, and awesome cars for everyone to enjoy. We will also have Veteran information booths about programs & services available to our Veterans in the community. Benefits for Veterans are expanding with the PACT ACT, this new law helps Veterans & their survivors qualify for benefits & care. To bring your ride or motorcycle please contact Samuel Olson @ 205.554.2000 ext: 3990