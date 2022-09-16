Say "Boo!" to the Flu!
When:
Wed. Oct 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT
Where:
TVAMC Sports Atrium, BLDG 137
Cost:
Free
Veterans' and employees' flu season kicks off on Wednesay, October 5th, from 08:00 to 15:00, in the TVAMC Sports Atrium, BLDG 137, with our Halloween carnival! Play games and win prizes! Wear your costume!
- Free Flu Vaccinations
- Wii Ghost Bowling
- Cake Zombie Walk
- Skull Toss
- Telescream
- and much more!
Flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications..See more events