When:

Wed. Oct 5, 2022, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

TVAMC Sports Atrium, BLDG 137

Cost:

Free

Veterans' and employees' flu season kicks off on Wednesay, October 5th, from 08:00 to 15:00, in the TVAMC Sports Atrium, BLDG 137, with our Halloween carnival!  Play games and win prizes!  Wear your costume!  

  • Free Flu Vaccinations
  • Wii Ghost Bowling
  • Cake Zombie Walk 
  • Skull Toss
  • Telescream
  • and much more!

Flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications..

