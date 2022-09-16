Say "Boo!" to the Flu!

Veterans' and employees' flu season kicks off on Wednesay, October 5th, from 08:00 to 15:00, in the TVAMC Sports Atrium, BLDG 137, with our Halloween carnival! Play games and win prizes! Wear your costume!

Free Flu Vaccinations

Wii Ghost Bowling

Cake Zombie Walk

Skull Toss

Telescream

and much more!

Flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu related illnesses and the risk of serious flu complications..