Veteran Advocacy Council Meetings

Veteran Advocacy Council

When:

Thu. Nov 17, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Building 137 Sports Atrium

Cost:

Free

The Veterans Advocacy Council is a forum for members to express their views and opinions regarding VA services, to support  that all Veteran receive the highest quality of these services available to them.    This is a Veteran to Veteran group that strives to develop goals and plans of action with Tuscaloosa VA leadership.  If you or your organization would like to join us please contact Dr. Classie Gordon at 205-554-2000 ext: 2451.

Thu. Dec 15, 2022, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm CT

