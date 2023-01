Thursday Yoga Class Schedule

Veteran yoga class

Yoga will begin on January 3, 2023, it will be offered to the first 15 attendees.

Schedule:

Thursdays: First, Second and Fourth Thursday of each month from 1:00PM - 2:00PM

For information, contact Ashanti Richardson at ashanti.richardson@va.gov or the Whole Health Team at vhatuawholehealthteam@va.gov

