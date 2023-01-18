Free Computer & iPhone/iPad Tutoring

Starting Monday February 6th, the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center partnered with The University of Alabama Culverhouse School of Accountancy will provide free computer training to Veterans.

You will be tutored one on one by a trained University student, skills include Internet, Email, Social Media, Google Drive, Facebook, Windows, Excel, and Word. Design your own course or follow the curriculum map toward certification. Computers provided at no charge or bring your own if you would like.

Class runs for 8 weeks for 75 minutes each.

To reserve your space, notify the Patient Education

Resource Center or text/call 205-928-8258.