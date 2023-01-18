GO RED 2023

Be good to your heart. Go Red 2023

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center would like to invite our women Veterans to take a journey and learn about heart healthy activities and the importance of spiritual health, nutrition, whole health, exercises related to women Veterans heart health. No registration necessary, snacks will be provided.

For more information please contact:

Faith Walker - (205)554-7032

Women Veterans Program Manager

Bettina.Walker@va.gov