TVAMC Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group

TVAMC Virtual Women’s Health Focus Group

We need your help! TVAMC welcomes all Women Veterans who receive care at TVAMC to participate in a Virtual Women's Health Focus Group. We want to ensure our facility is safe, welcoming, and comfortable while you receive care here. Call in to meet with the Women Veterans Program Manager and the Women Veterans Medical Director. We need your ideas and suggestions to improve the Veterans experience for women.

When: February 23, 2023 from 1100-1200

Where: Call in to 1.872.701.0185

Put in Conference ID: 739 397 004#

For more information please contact:

Faith Walker, Women Veterans Program Manager 205.554.7032