Free CPR Training for Veterans and Family Members Mondays 2pm-4pm

Free CPR Training for Veterans and Family Members

When:

Mon. Apr 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Where:

Skilled Trades of West Alabama

Skilled Trades of West Alabama 1300 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy

Tuscaloosa , AL

Cost:

Free

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is partnering with the Skilled Trades Center of West Alabama, to bring free CPR Training to Veterans and family members who would like to gain lifesaving skills to help respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies. 

Classes start April 3. To sign up contact Sharon Allen by email sharon.allen3@va.gov.

Mon. Apr 10, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Apr 17, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. Apr 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. May 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. May 8, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. May 15, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. May 22, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

Mon. May 29, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT

