Free CPR Training for Veterans and Family Members Mondays 2pm-4pm

Free CPR Training for Veterans and Family Members
When:
Mon. Apr 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
Skilled Trades of West Alabama
Tuscaloosa , AL
Cost:
Free
The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is partnering with the Skilled Trades Center of West Alabama, to bring free CPR Training to Veterans and family members who would like to gain lifesaving skills to help respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies.
Classes start April 3. To sign up contact Sharon Allen by email sharon.allen3@va.gov.
Mon. Apr 10, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Apr 17, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. Apr 24, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. May 1, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. May 8, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. May 15, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. May 22, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar
Mon. May 29, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CTAdd to Calendar