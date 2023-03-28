Free CPR Training for Veterans and Family Members Mondays 2pm-4pm

Free CPR Training for Veterans and Family Members

When: Mon. Apr 3, 2023, 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm CT Repeats Where: Skilled Trades of West Alabama Skilled Trades of West Alabama 1300 James I Harrison Jr Pkwy Tuscaloosa , AL Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Add to Calendar Share on Facebook

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center is partnering with the Skilled Trades Center of West Alabama, to bring free CPR Training to Veterans and family members who would like to gain lifesaving skills to help respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies.

Classes start April 3. To sign up contact Sharon Allen by email sharon.allen3@va.gov.

View other times for this event