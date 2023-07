VETFest Pact Act Carnival

July 25, 2023 from 10 AM - 1 PM

Building 137 Sports Atrium

Come out and learn more about the PACT Act, a historic new law that expands VA eligibility and benefits to many Veterans!

The event will feature VBA Claims Assistance, Toxic Exposure Screens, VA Information, carnival-style games, food, and fun!

Questions: April.Jones2@va.gov/ 205-554-2842