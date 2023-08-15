Pink Out Focus Group

Tuscaloosa VAMC would like to learn about your health care. The Pink Out Focus Group will briefly address Breast Cancer and related issues and then open the floor to your comments/concerns/experiences regarding your health care at the VA.

Door prizes will be available for those who attend in person.

To attend virtually, call in to 1 872-701-0185

Conference ID: 982 727 584#