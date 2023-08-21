Breast Cancer: What you need to know!

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans' Health Team for a lunch and learn breast cancer screenings

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn.

Bring your lunch and learn about the new changes in screening for breast cancer done by the Tuscaloosa VAMC.

October 12, 2023 11:00-12:30

TVAMC Liberty Center or online at 1 872-701-0185

Conference ID: 374 964 819#

Drinks and dessert provided.

Door prizes for in-person attendance

Free CEU’s

For more information:

Faith Walker, WVPM

205.554.7032