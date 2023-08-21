Breast Cancer: What you need to know!
Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn breast cancer screenings
When:
Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:31 pm CT
Where:
Liberty Center
Cost:
Free
Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn.
Bring your lunch and learn about the new changes in screening for breast cancer done by the Tuscaloosa VAMC.
October 12, 2023 11:00-12:30
TVAMC Liberty Center or online at 1 872-701-0185
Conference ID: 374 964 819#
- Drinks and dessert provided.
- Door prizes for in-person attendance
- Free CEU’s
For more information:
Faith Walker, WVPM
