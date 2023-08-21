Skip to Content
Breast Cancer: What you need to know!

lunch and learn

Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn breast cancer screenings

When:

Thu. Oct 12, 2023, 11:00 am – 12:31 pm CT

Where:

Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center

Liberty Center

Cost:

Free

Join the Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans’ Health Team for a lunch and learn. 
Bring your lunch  and learn about the new changes in screening for breast cancer done by the Tuscaloosa VAMC. 
October 12, 2023 11:00-12:30
TVAMC Liberty Center or online at 1 872-701-0185
Conference ID:  374 964 819#

  • Drinks and dessert provided.
  • Door prizes for in-person attendance
  • Free CEU’s

For more information:

Faith Walker, WVPM

205.554.7032

Last updated: