Tuscaloosa VAMC Women Veterans Fair

Join us at the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center’s Liberty Park on Thursday, September 14th as we honor the fastest-growing segment of our Veteran population, with over two million women Veterans living in the United States today as we recognize a century of women Veteran health care.

We are holding a Veterans’ Fair from 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM in Liberty Park located on the front lawn of the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. The event will feature resources like veteran service officers, representatives from our local colleges, Tuscaloosa Career Center, American Red Cross, along with resource representatives from the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) and the Veterans Health Administration (VHA).

We desire to help women Veterans learn more about education options, career enhancement, benefits, whole health, and women's health care. Snacks, manicures, and door prizes for women Veterans will also be provided at the event.

For more information about the event, please contact Faith Walker at 205-554-7032.