TVAMC Small Business Seminar

Join us for the Tuscaloosa VAMC Small Business Seminar on November 17th, 2023, in the TVAMC Auditorium, or via MS TEAMS. Topics will include How to Start a Small Business and How to Become a Federal Contractor.

How to Start a Small Business

AJ Brigati from Alabama Small Business Development Network will present information on starting a small business for anyone interested.

How to Become a Federal Contractor

Wallace Edmondson III, the Small Business Liaison for the Network Contracting Office 07, will provide information on how Veteran small business could be connected with Government contracts.

