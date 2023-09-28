TVAMC Small Business Seminar
When:
Fri. Nov 17, 2023, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm CT
Where:
BLDG 4, Auditorium
3701 Loop Road East
Tuscaloosa, AL
Cost:
Free
Join us for the Tuscaloosa VAMC Small Business Seminar on November 17th, 2023, in the TVAMC Auditorium, or via MS TEAMS. Topics will include How to Start a Small Business and How to Become a Federal Contractor.
How to Start a Small Business
AJ Brigati from Alabama Small Business Development Network will present information on starting a small business for anyone interested.
How to Become a Federal Contractor
Wallace Edmondson III, the Small Business Liaison for the Network Contracting Office 07, will provide information on how Veteran small business could be connected with Government contracts.
Click the link to join the TEAMS Meeting
Meeting ID: 224 429 765 418
Passcode: RabX3V
If you need a local number, get one here. And if you've forgotten the dial-in PIN, you can reset it.
Toll number: +1 872-701-0185
Conference ID: 589 528 753#
To get a Local Number, click here. Reset Pin : https://dialin.teams.microsoft.com/usp/pstnconferencing